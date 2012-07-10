Dealers monitor their screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON The FTSE 100 ticked higher in early trade on Tuesday, recovering after falls in the previous two sessions, supported by a good start to the U.S. earnings season from aluminium group Alcoa (AA.N).

Alcoa saw its quarterly revenue and profit beat Wall Street's expectations even though prices for its aluminium are at nearly two-year lows, and it forecast growing demand in the aerospace and auto sectors.

At 08:13 a.m.GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 4.97 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,632.30, having closed 0.6 percent lower on Tuesday.

