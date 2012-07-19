A dealer monitors her screens on the trading floor of IG Index in London May 6, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

LONDON (Reuters) -The FTSE 100 index was modestly higher in early deals on Thursday, consolidating the previous session's strong rally as a major assault on the psychologically important 5,700 level failed to materialise.

At 08:14 a.m. British time, the FTSE 100 index was up 3.05 points, or 0.1 percent, at 5,688.82, having jumped 1 percent on Wednesday to its highest level in nearly two weeks.

Kingfisher (KGF.L) proved the major drag on blue-chip sentiment, down 2.6 percent and the top FTSE 100 faller, as Europe's biggest home improvement retailer reported flat like-for-like sales in the second quarter, impacted by adverse weather conditions.

(Reporting by Jon Hopkins; editing by Simon Jessop)