LONDON The FTSE100 was a touch lower early on Thursday, extending losses as weak results in the oil sector more than offset gains in media and consumer stocks.

Royal Dutch Shell (RDSb.L) and BG Group BG.L saw their second-quarter results miss forecasts, hit by lower prices for oil worldwide and for gas in North America, sending the shares down 3.2 percent and 1.3 percent respectively and marking a weak start to the oil sector's reporting season.

AstraZeneca's (AZN.L) was another major faller, down 1.9 percent after the pharma major posted a 21 percent drop in second quarter sales, punished by generic competition to its best-selling antipsychotic medicine Seroquel and pressure on health spending in Europe.

They offset gains in the media sector, where broadcaster ITV (ITV.L) and publishing group Reed Elsevier (REL.L) reported consensus-beating results, lifting the shares 6 percent and 4.5 percent, although their outlooks struck a cautious note.

The world's biggest caterer Compass Group (CPG.L) and consumer goods giant Unilever (ULVR.L) also beat estimates, thanks to growth outside Europe, where an escalating sovereign debt crisis is taking its toll on economic conditions.

"It's a fairly mixed bag but earnings outlooks are generally not good. We think the economic backdrop is very poor and the global downturn is picking up pace," Andy Ash, head of sales at Monument Securities, said.

"The ambition for anybody to get positions is nil and the majority of people are looking to get away on their holiday without losing much money."

Ash said lighter news flow from the euro zone might help equities recoup some ground in August but he still saw significant risks and was not invested in equities, while he kept 'long' positions on safe-haven gold, French sovereign bonds and grain.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 10.22 points, or 0.2 percent, at 8.15 a.m. British time, extending losses from a four-week closing low hit on Wednesday.

Charts pointed to some upside if Wednesday's bottom at 5,478.02 was not broken, according to James A. Hyerczyk, a technical analyst at Autochartist.

"Now that a short-term range has been established between 5718.60 and 5478.02, the index could be ripe for an upside retracement into 5,598.31 to 5,626.70," Hyerczyk said.

"The odds of a rally into this zone will increase if Wednesday's closing price reversal bottom is confirmed on Thursday."

