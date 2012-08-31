HSBC drags FTSE lower
LONDON British shares lost 0.2 percent on Tuesday, weighed by banking stocks as a week of full-year earnings releases for major listed banks began with HSBC's profit slump.
Britain's blue-chip stock index was fractionally lower in early trade on Friday, extending its recent drift lower, as expectations of new U.S. monetary stimulus continued to cool after upbeat macro data from the world's largest economy.
At 0705 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.2 percent at 5,709.80 and was 2.8 percent weaker over the previous 8 sessions as investors cashed in on a 12 percent summer rally.
Investors were expecting the Federal Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases. He is due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT.
U.S. economic data over the past two weeks, including consumer spending on Thursday, have been a little stronger than expected, and a Reuters poll showed investors and economists were more skeptical the Fed will announce a new round of bond buying at its September meeting. <ID:L4E8JU5BM>
LONDON, (Reuters) – - Chancellor Philip Hammond appears to be on track to meet his first budget deficit target after a strong tax payments in January, reflecting the economy's resilient response to last year's Brexit vote.
LONDON/BRUSSELS Britain's plan to free Royal Bank of Scotland from an obligation to sell more than 300 branches risks a clash with the European Commission weeks before the government is due to start formal talks to leave the trading bloc.