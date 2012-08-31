Britain's blue-chip stock index was fractionally lower in early trade on Friday, extending its recent drift lower, as expectations of new U.S. monetary stimulus continued to cool after upbeat macro data from the world's largest economy.

At 0705 GMT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE was down 0.2 percent at 5,709.80 and was 2.8 percent weaker over the previous 8 sessions as investors cashed in on a 12 percent summer rally.

Investors were expecting the Federal Reserve's chairman Ben Bernanke to keep markets guessing about the timing of another round of bond purchases. He is due to speak to central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at 1400 GMT.

U.S. economic data over the past two weeks, including consumer spending on Thursday, have been a little stronger than expected, and a Reuters poll showed investors and economists were more skeptical the Fed will announce a new round of bond buying at its September meeting. <ID:L4E8JU5BM>

(Reporting By Francesco Canepa)