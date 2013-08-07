LONDON After months playing the divergence between U.S. and euro zone monetary policies, an investor switch from Treasuries into German bonds may have run its course as signs of broadening economic growth raise Bund yields.

Since the Federal Reserve said in May it could start cutting monetary stimulus later this year, the yield premium that U.S. 10-year T-notes offer over Bunds has doubled to its highest in seven years at just over 100 basis points.

This 10-year yield gap between Treasuries and Bunds is a key measure for comparing the performance of two of the world's major markets for relatively risk-free government bonds and is widely traded.

With the European Central Bank seen remaining ultra-accommodative to prop up anaemic growth in the euro zone, investors who switched into Bunds potentially pocketed a healthy profit. But that trade is starting to look stretched, especially as the bloc's economy shows signs of stabilisation, making any further loosening of ECB policy less likely.

The prospect of the Fed curbing its stimulus has also helped drive Bund yields higher on the grounds that it would reflect a strengthening U.S. economy.

Yet options are signalling that a reduction in the Fed's $85 billion a month in asset purchases - quantitative easing - would not cause sharp price swings in Treasuries, potentially capping the rise in yields.

A scaling back of Fed stimulus in September is largely priced in, with dealers expecting an initial reduction by $15-20 billion. Some strategists said this could see a further rise of only 5-10 bps in U.S. 10-year yields.

"We are not going to get the end of QE, but we are probably going to get a reduction in QE which still means at least $30 billion a month of outright U.S. Treasury purchases by the Fed in the worst case ... think about how much that is still," said Simon Pettitt, head of fixed income at Westhouse Securities.

Volatility implied by three-month options on 10-year U.S. interest rate swaps has fallen to around 97 bps from more than 120 bps in June after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke outlined the circumstances under which the central bank could begin to reduce its bond purchases.

"If volatility stabilises where it is now, you would be expecting the (Treasury/Bund yield) spread to hold or tighten. For that spread to push wider you need vol to be pushing higher," said RBS derivatives strategist Brian Mangwiro.

"We think the decoupling theme has been played too far ... As a house we are playing for compression of the spread on the basis that the U.S. leads the business cycle and if the U.S. goes far ahead, Europe cannot be far behind," he said.

Recent euro zone data suggests even the recession in the region's weaker economies such as Spain and Italy may be bottoming out.

RBS strategists recommended buying U.S. Treasuries and selling Bunds, targeting a contraction in the 10-year T-note/Bund yield gap to 75 bps in coming months.

Technical signals suggest a similar pattern, showing a possible double-top at 104 bps which chartists say could well mark the end of the widening from the early May low and lead to a tightening to 74 bps. link.reuters.com/jyf32v

(Graphics by Vincent Flasseur; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)