LONDON The dollar fell sharply across the board on Wednesday, while German bond prices, Euribor futures and stocks rose after major central banks announced coordinated action to provide liquidity.

The dollar index fell 1 percent on the day to a one-week low of 78.119, while the euro jumped around 2 U.S. cents to a session high of $1.35067.

The Australian dollar rose almost 3 U.S. cents to a two-week high of US$1.0335, extending gains made earlier in the day after China lowered its banks' reserve requirement ratio.

German two-year government bond yields fell to a euro lifetime low of 0.276 percent while euro zone interest rate futures rallied across the 2011/2012 curve, sending their implied yields down.

European stocks extended gains, up more than 2 percent on the day.

(Reporting by London markets team)