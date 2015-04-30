An investor stands in front of screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Wuhan, Hubei province, China, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI One-and-a-half years after Beijing pledged to let markets play a "decisive role" in the world's second-largest economy, financial reforms are gathering pace and more are on the way.

The need to generate growth in a slowing economy is partly behind the reforms, but so is the desire to integrate Chinese markets with their global counterparts in order to raise China's international status.

"Both China's economic reality and its international ambition call for regulators to quicken the pace of reform," said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing.

"While helping to achieve an economic soft landing is the immediate purpose, raising China's global status is the long-term goal."

Among a long list of market reforms, Beijing may ease the quota system on foreign participation in the interbank market and streamline procedures for initial public offerings (IPOs), industry sources say.

This year alone, regulators have approved many new exchange traded derivatives and allowed firms to issue asset-backed securities (ABS) by simply registering with regulators.

Other changes include the continuation of a six-year old programme to internationalise the yuan and a two-year drive to liberalise interest rates fully.

AMBITION AND REALITY

China's growth has dropped to its slowest in six years at the start of 2015 and weakness in key sectors suggests the economy could slow further.

Leaders set a target in November 2013 to let the market play a "decisive role" in the economy by 2020, heralding a shift in tack towards a more capital-driven economy from a manufacturing-driven one.

The central government has also said it wants to make Shanghai an international financial centre by 2020, an uphill task judging by a fledgling investment culture in which investors speculate - or "stir-fry" - in stock markets, among other problems.

"China must relax its capital controls if it wants to globalise its markets," said Zheng Weigang, head of investment at Shanghai Securities.

"Tight regulation, exchange infrastructure lagging behind global exchanges and a lack of variety among investment products are among the main barriers."

As such, the Shanghai Stock Exchange launched China's first-ever equity options trading in February.

The Shanghai-based China Financial Futures Exchange also kicked off trading in 10-year government bond futures in March, which is seen as crucial to interest rate reforms, and launched two new stock index futures contracts in April, which will allow punters to short small-cap stocks for the first time.

FOREIGN AND DOMESTIC

These reforms signal the government's intention to make fundamental changes in China's financial markets for both foreign and domestic investors.

China is considering easing foreign access to its tightly controlled interbank market, which could be done by simplifying rules for obtaining investment quotas under its main Qualified Foreign Institutional Investor (QFII) scheme.

It is also set to enhance the yuan's convertibility by allowing capital in the QFII programme to be taken out of the country on a daily rather than weekly basis.

Domestically, Beijing will switch to an exchange registration system for IPOs. Under such systems, which is used in mature markets such as the United States, the market decides which companies list, when, and for how much.

The National People's Congress, China's parliament, has begun amending the Securities Law, which now requires firms to get regulatory approval before listing.

The aim is to address multiple problems, including the current system's potential for corruption because of the need for an official sign-off for IPOs, share price spikes on listing days and companies having to wait for years in order to list.

