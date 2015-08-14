A man walks past a panel displaying the Hang Seng Index at the Hong Kong Exchanges in Hong Kong, China July 8, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

SHANGHAI China stocks climbed on Friday morning, with the Shanghai market heading for its biggest weekly rise in two months, as investors turned bullish after the central bank soothed fears created by the yuan's shock devaluation.

The yuan CNY=CFXS held steady against the dollar on Friday after suspected intervention by the central bank, who said on Thursday there was no reason for it to fall further.

"Yuan devaluation suddenly became a concern for stock investors earlier this week, but now this issue is fading out of their radar," said Qi Yifeng, analyst at consultancy CEBM.

"Some bold investors are going back into the market, chasing hot concepts, but I don't think they would hold the shares for a long time."

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.8 percent, to 3,987.57 points, bringing the week's gain to 6.5 percent, the most since early June. The CSI300 index .CSI300 rose 0.6 percent.

The Hong Kong market was also calmer, with both the Hang Seng index .HSI and the Hong Kong China Enterprises Index .HSCE up 0.2 percent at midday.

In a sign of improving confidence in the mainland market, the outstanding margin loans - money investors borrowed from brokerages to buy stocks - increased slightly over the past week, signalling an end to weeks of rapid deleveraging.

Waigaoqiao FTZ (600648.SS) surged 10 percent, the daily upward limit, after the Shanghai government-controlled company announced a major restructuring of its assets.

Investor interest in listed state-owned companies was also rekindled by a stock ownership incentive plan announced by Chinese liquor maker Wuliangye Yibin 000858.SZ.

Reform expectations pushed up prices of state firms including Luoyang Glass (600876.SS) and Guangdong Electric Power 000539.SZ.

Many Tianjin-based companies, which slumped on Thursday following explosions in the northeastern port city, rebounded. Nearly a dozen companies issued statements saying their losses were limited.

The companies included Tianjin Port Holdings Co (600717.SS), Tianjin Economic-technological Development Area Ltd 000652.SZ and Binghai Energy 000695.SZ.

In Hong Kong, telecommunications .HSCIT and Utility stocks .HSCIU led gains, while energy .HSCIE and property shares .HSCIPC fell.

