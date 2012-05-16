SHANGHAI The yuan closed lower on Wednesday as weakened risk appetite encouraged investors to build positions in the greenback, and traders said the currency may fall further with data suggesting Chinese companies are increasingly retaining dollars on hand.

Until very recently, China's central bank and commercial banks typically bought large amounts of the dollar from domestic companies eager to trade for yuan but amid a slowdown in the economy that has changed.

April data showed the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Chinese financial institutions sold a net 60.6 billion yuan ($9.6 billion) in foreign exchange.

"The trend for companies to sell their dollars as soon as they got hold of them began reversing from the fourth quarter last year," said a trader at a Chinese state-owned bank in Shanghai.

"The PBOC no longer needs to buy as many dollars as it did before to help curb the yuan's appreciation. April's forex sales indicated that the central bank has already drastically reduced its intervention in trading."

Spot yuan closed at 6.3222 per dollar, slightly weaker than 6.3182 at Tuesday's close.

The PBOC fixed the daily midpoint at 6.3205, slightly weaker than Tuesday's 6.3110 as the dollar index hit a four-month high of 81.573 in Asian trade on Wednesday.

NOT TOO RAPIDLY NOR TOO SHARPLY

The PBOC has recently set a slew of midpoints stronger than the yuan's trading level, as it seeks to keep the exchange rate relatively stable amid domestic and international economic uncertainty, traders said.

In addition to the euro zone crisis roiling global markets, China posted a slew of weak economic data for April, sparking widespread worries over the health of the world's second largest economy.

The PBOC cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) when it takes effect on Friday, as the government appears to be in a hurry to prevent a further slowdown in the economy.

A trader at an Australian bank in Shanghai said the PBOC would likely move to prevent the yuan from falling too rapidly or too sharply.

"Although the PBOC has reduced its intervention in trading, it has shifted to using midpoints stronger than trading levels as its main tool to prevent the yuan from a sudden depreciation."

The midpoint is the PBOC's base rate for the yuan to rise or fall the maximum 1 percent against the dollar in a day.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable yuan forward contracts continued to trade at a discount to the spot price, changing hands at 6.3930 in the afternoon session for a discount of 1.14 percent to Wednesday's midpoint.

Offshore spot yuan was at 6.3280 in late afternoon, largely in line with the trend in the onshore spot market.

