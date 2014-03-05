An employee carries bundles of 100 yuan Chinese bank notes to store after counting at a bank in Taiyuan, Shanxi province July 4, 2013. REUTERS/Jon Woo

SHANGHAI China's yuan had its best day since late 2012 on Wednesday, as the central bank appeared to reduce its intervention in the market, freeing the currency to reverse a large chunk of its losses since mid-January.

Dollar purchases by state banks -- a sign of intervention by the People's Bank of China (PBOC) designed to weaken the yuan -- appeared to subside this week, traders said.

The gain coincided with the opening session of an annual parliament meeting, leading some traders to speculate the PBOC may have permitted the yuan to appreciate in a show of strength.

Spot yuan closed at 6.1282 per dollar, or 0.24 percent stronger than Tuesday's close and the largest one-day gain since December 24.

The strengthening spot rate contrasted with the central bank's midpoint, which was fixed at 6.1257 on Wednesday, 0.03 percent weaker than Tuesday and at the weakest level in three months for a second straight day.

"Fewer dollar purchases by state banks permitted the yuan to rise slightly in line with a lingering oversupply of dollars in the market," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.

"That means the PBOC may be happy with the yuan's current value," he said.

The trader noted that the softer midpoint likely was not a signal that the PBOC intends to weaken the currency, but rather wants to let the spot rate move closer to the fixing, ahead of possible policy reforms to the midpoint mechanism.

Unless there's another surprise from the central bank, the yuan is likely to move within a 400-pip range around 6.15 against the dollar, traders said.

In the longer term, however, the world's second-largest economy still faces heavy capital inflows under both the current account and capital accounts -- which means the Chinese currency still has potential to appreciate gradually, traders said.

The PBOC surprised global markets last month when it engineered a sharp decline in the yuan. Last week, the yuan suffered its biggest-ever weekly decline of around 0.9 percent, capping off its largest monthly loss -- 1.4 percent -- in February.

Traders reported that onshore and offshore speculators had built up large long yuan positions earlier this year, after the central bank surprised the market by letting the currency rise 2.9 percent in 2013. That far exceeded initial market expectations for an appreciation of only 1 percent.

But following the PBOC-engineered depreciation, there were signs that companies have become less aggressive in betting on the yuan's appreciation, the traders said.

Many economists have predicted the PBOC may also be testing waters for further currency reforms, such as a widening of the yuan/dollar trading band to encourage more two-way trading.

"Conditions for exchange-rate reforms are relatively good. We see a rare two-way fluctuation in exchange rate, which could be a prelude to reforms," Li Daokui, an academic and former PBOC adviser told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday.

"The floating band of yuan exchange rate could be expanded appropriately. And the process of capital-account convertibility could be quickened," Li said on the sidelines of the parliament meeting.

Still, many traders believe the current band of 1 percent up or down is sufficient for trading and the PBOC has no need to rush to change it.

In particular, the band limits trading prices against the same day's midpoint, not the previous day's closing price, so even with a wider band, the central bank could continue to control the exchange rate by fixing its midpoint further from the spot rate, traders say.

