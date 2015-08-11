An investor looks at a computer screen in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Fuyang, Anhui province, China, August 5, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened sharply in early trade on Tuesday, heading for its biggest one-day drop after the central bank surprised the market with reforms that paved the way for the currency's depreciation.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement it was now basing the yuan's midpoint on market makers' quotes and the previous day's closing price. The yuan midpoint weakened to 6.2298 per dollar, compared with the 6.1162 mid-point on Monday, its biggest move in the fixing on record.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.2530 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3015 at 0220 GMT, 918 pips away from the previous close and 1.15 percent away from the midpoint.

The spot rate is the weakest since September 2012.

At present, the spot rate is allowed to trade with a range of 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.02 percent lower from the onshore spot at 6.303 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs)CNY1YNDFOR=, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.272, or 0.67 percent lower from the onshore midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate, and with that the trading band at 2 percent in either direction, corporates are much warier of using the NDF to hedge given the basis risk inherent in them.

As a result the market has lost liquidity in recent years and has frequently proven an unreliable measure of market sentiment.

(Reporting by Kazunori Takada, Pete Sweeney and Lu Jianxin; Editing by Richard Borsuk)