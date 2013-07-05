SHANGHAI China's central bank set the yuan's midpoint weaker on Friday, matched by the spot market, as traders awaited signs of the currency's future direction following a long-running rally that showed signs of abating in June.

The People's Bank of China set the official fix at 6.1790 on Friday morning, 0.06 percent softer than Thursday's close after the dollar index gained in overnight trade.

The spot yuan also weakened by 0.06 percent to change hands at 6.1292 at midday. However, trading was tightly range-bound, with the exchange rate only moving by 30 points in the morning session.

"Recently supply and demand for dollars has been pretty balanced," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

"There's no clear sign of market direction - in the near term it will probably sustain the current level of volatility."

The yuan rally that began in April, seeing the currency set repeated records against the dollar, appears to have wound down, and market participants look for signs that the speculative capital inflows that helped push the yuan up may be reversing.

