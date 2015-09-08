SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened slightly on Tuesday after the government posted a record monthly drop in the country's foreign exchange reserves in August and released another set of poor import and export data.

China announced on Monday its foreign exchange reserves dropped by a record $93.9 billion in August, reflecting Beijing's attempts to halt a slide in the yuan and stabilise financial markets following its surprise move to devalue the currency on Aug. 11.

Data on Tuesday showed China's August exports fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier while imports declined 13.8 percent, adding to concerns over the health of the world's second-largest economy that have been rattling global markets.

That left the country with a trade surplus of $60.23 billion for the month, far higher than forecasts for $48.20 billion.

"August' s weak performance of foreign trade was largely digested in yuan trading in that month," said Huang Yi, head of foreign exchange trading at China Guangfa Bank in Shanghai.

"Looking forward, the yuan will continue be supported by China's strong trade surpluses but will be under pressure of increased dollar demand from anticipation of further yuan depreciation."

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3639 per dollar prior to market open, 0.09 percent weaker than the previous fix 6.3584.

The spot market opened at 6.3730 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3675 at midday, 0.03 percent weaker than the previous close.

"The yuan' recent devaluation is not enough to boost the country's exports," said Liu Dongliang, currency strategist at China Merchants Bank in Shanghai.

"Anticipation of further yuan depreciation remains strong in the market," he said, but adding that the central bank may not allow persistent weakeness in the currency.

Reflecting that, the offshore yuan was trading 1.68 percent weaker than the onshore spot rate at 6.4765 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.6575, or 4.41 percent weaker than Tuesday's midpoint.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)