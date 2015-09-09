100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened against the dollar on Wednesday, shrugging off a marginally stronger midpoint as investors sold the Chinese currency while the central bank was seen to be less heavily intervening in the market via state-owned banks.

"Dollar sales by state banks have become intermittent since this week, in contrast with continuous orders over the previous few weeks, indicating less central bank intervention," said a dealer at a major European bank in Shanghai.

"As the market still lacks confidence in the yuan's future value, banks and their clients priced the currency weaker, taking advantage of less intervention."

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.3632 per dollar prior to market open, 0.01 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.3639.

The spot market opened at 6.3664 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3740 at midday, 0.11 percent weaker than the previous close.

Traders said the PBOC stepped up intervention lately, using state banks to sell dollars to support the yuan after its abrupt devaluation of the Chinese currency roiled global markets.

In a rare revelation, the central Bank said on Tuesday its intervention in yuan trading was one of the reasons for a record monthly fall in China's foreign exchange reserves.

Falling short of giving any details, it added that any future fluctuations in reserves would be "normal".

Traders said the yuan could easily depreciate to 6.4 versus the dollar if the PBOC stayed on the sidelines.

The 6.4 level is where the market believes the central bank may resume intensified intervention, traders said.

As a sign of weak sentiment towards the Chinese currency, offshore yuan was trading 1.26 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.4555 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.625, or 3.95 percent weaker than Wednesday's midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3632 6.3639 0.01%

Spot yuan 6.374 6.3672 -0.11%

Divergence from 0.17%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -2.67%

Spot change since 2005 29.85%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.4555 -1.26%

Offshore 6.625 -3.95%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

GRAPHICS:

The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74t

The spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1MhsqOi

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)