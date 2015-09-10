SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened in early trade on Thursday in line with the central bank's lower official midpoint fix.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3772 per dollar prior to the market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.3632, and firmer than the previous day's closing quote of 6.3778.

The spot market opened at 6.3825 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3825 in early trade, 47 pips weaker than the previous close and 0.08 percent away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading 1.49 percent down from the onshore spot at 6.479 per dollar.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)