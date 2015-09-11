SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday, encouraged by the central bank setting a stronger midpoint and a rally in the offshore market a day earlier that dealers suspected was instigated by state banks acting at the central bank's behest.

Traders said they believed Beijing was seeking to steady the yuan after it came under pressure following its abrupt devaluation in mid-August, traders said.

"The central bank has continuously offered dollar liquidity to the (onshore) market of late," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

"Nobody wants to fight against the central bank, so the market today took cues from the midpoint as well as from yesterday's unusual yuan appreciation in the offshore market."

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3719 per dollar prior to market open, or 0.08 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.3772.

The spot market opened at 6.3700 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3731 at midday, or 0.06 percent stronger from the previous close.

Traders said they expected the onshore yuan to move narrowly between 6.35 and 6.4 in the near term.

The offshore yuan staged a correction of 0.2 percent on Friday morning, after suspected rare intervention by Chinese state-owned banks on behalf of the monetary authorities pushed it to strengthen 1.2 percent on Thursday, the offshore rate's biggest daily gain on record.

As a result of the suspected intervention, the long-standing spread between the onshore and offshore rates narrowed sharply.

Offshore yuan was trading 0.42 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.3999 per dollar by midday on Friday, compared with a discount of nearly 2 percent at the peak after the devaluation on Aug. 11.

In addition to market intervention, Chinese officials have gone all out to soothe investor jitters over long-term yuan depreciation.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, for the second day running, used a speech to tell business leaders and investors on Thursday that China does not want a currency war.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts , considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5675 by midday, or 2.98 percent weaker than the midpoint.

The one-year NDFs had implied yuan depreciation against the dollar as much as much as around 5 percent in 12 months since the devaluation.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3719 6.3772 0.08%

Spot yuan 6.3731 6.3772 0.06%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -2.65%

Spot change since 2005 29.87%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.3999 -0.42%

Offshore 6.5675 -2.98%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

