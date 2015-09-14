SHANGHAI China's yuan weakened at the open on Monday despite a slightly stronger central bank midpoint, possibly suggesting pressure on the Chinese currency from capital outflows.

Chinese banks saw net capital outflows of $109 billion in the first quarter of 2015 and weak incentives to hold the yuan positions indicate capital may keep trickling out, a report from Bank for International Settlements (BIS) said on Sunday.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3709 per dollar prior to the market's open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.3719, and stronger than the previous day's closing quote at 6.3750.

The spot market opened at 6.3760 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3760 in early trade, 10 pips weaker than the previous close. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading down 0.52 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.4093 per dollar.

