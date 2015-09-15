A customer holds Chinese Yuan notes as she pays for pork at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's yuan barely moved against the dollar on Tuesday, shrugging off foreign exchange sales data from Chinese banks on Monday which showed how capital outflows intensified after the yuan's devaluation last month.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3665 per dollar prior to market open, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.3709.

Despite a firmer midpoint, the spot market opened at 6.3672 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3680 at midday, almost unchanged from the previous close.

China's central bank and commercial banks sold 723.8 billion yuan ($113 billion) worth of foreign exchange on a net basis in August, by far the largest on record.

"The data was not out of expectations so it had little impact on the currency market," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Pressure on the Chinese currency from fund outflows has increased since the surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11. Since then Beijing has scrambled to keep the yuan steady, running down its foreign exchange reserves by a record amount in August to stabilise the onshore rate.

"Purchases are likely to fall from September but uncertainties remain, including the yuan' s own volatility and the dollar's performance in global markets in line with the Fed's policy moves," said a trader at another Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

Offshore yuan was trading 0.49 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.3995 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5845, or 3.31 percent weaker than Tuesday's midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.3665 6.3709 0.07%

Spot yuan 6.3680 6.3679 0.00%

Divergence from 0.02%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -2.58%

Spot change since 2005 29.97%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.3995 -0.49%

Offshore 6.5845 -3.31%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

