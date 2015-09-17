SHANGHAI China's yuan edged higher against the dollar on Thursday after the central bank set a stronger midpoint, with the focus in global markets firmly on a crucial policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

After Beijing's surprise devaluation of the yuan on Aug. 11, analysts turned bearish on the Chinese currency despite authorities' efforts to temper expectations of a faster fall.

Earlier on Thursday, Wang Yungui, head of policy and regulation department at the State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), said there was no basis for further depreciation of the yuan or large-scale capital outflows from China.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.367 per dollar prior to market open, 0.07 percent firmer than the previous fix at 6.3712.

The spot market opened at 6.3705 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3669 at midday, 0.06 percent firmer than the previous close.

Traders said that they believed the yuan would remain stable around the current level over the short term.

Data released by the Bank of International Settlement (BIS) on Wednesday showed both the yuan's real effective exchange rate (REER) and nominal effective exchange rate (NEER) declined in August.

"The yuan's depreciation against the trade-weighted basket will suit authorities whose intention was precisely that when they devalued the yuan to support exports," said a trader at a Chinese commercial bank in Shanghai.

The BIS index for the yuan's REER - the currency's value against the trade-weighted basket after adjustments based on inflation - dropped to 131.30, or down 0.61 percent from the index's record high of 132.11 hit in July.

The BIS index for the yuan's NEER - the currency's unadjusted weighted value against the trade-weighted basket - dropped to 126.17, or down 1.01 percent from the index's record high of 127.46 hit in July.

By midday on Thursday, the offshore yuan was quoted 0.55 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.4021 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.5865, or 3.33 percent weaker than Thursday's midpoint.

The yuan market at a glance:

ONSHORE:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.367 6.3712 0.07%

Spot yuan 6.3669 6.3709 0.06%

Divergence from 0.00%

midpoint*

Spot change ytd -2.56%

Spot change since 2005 29.99%

revaluation

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan * 6.4021 -0.55%

Offshore 6.5865 -3.33%

non-deliverable

forwards **

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..

GRAPHICS:

The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74t

The spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1MhsqOi

