Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed against the dollar on Friday, after the central bank set a stronger midpoint and the U.S. Federal Reserve decided not to raise interest rates overnight, putting the dollar on the defensive.
The Chinese currency is set to remain little changed this week if it closes at the midday level.
"A slew of strong midpoints has helped keep the yuan stable of late," said a dealer at a European bank in Shanghai. "The Fed's overnight decision, while widely expected, has boosted expectations of a relatively weak dollar in the near term."
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.3607 per dollar prior to market open, 0.1 percent firmer than the previous fix 6.367.
The spot market opened at 6.3635 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3639 at midday, 0.03 percent stronger than the previous close.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.55 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.399 per dollar.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts, considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.579, or 3.32 percent weaker than Friday's midpoint.
The yuan market at a glance:
ONSHORE:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.3607 6.367 0.10%
Spot yuan 6.3639 6.366 0.03%
Divergence from 0.05%
midpoint*
Spot change ytd -2.51%
Spot change since 2005 30.05%
revaluation
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan * 6.399 -0.55%
Offshore 6.579 -3.32%
non-deliverable
forwards **
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint..
GRAPHICS:
The yuan in trade-weighted terms link.reuters.com/sed74t
The spot market versus the trading band reut.rs/1MhsqOi
(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Eric Meijer)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.