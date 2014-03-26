A clerk arranges bundles of 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG China's yuan fell against the dollar on Wednesday, after the central bank set a weaker midpoint, with traders generally seeing bigger intraday fluctuations since the currency's daily trading band was doubled.

The yuan changed hands at 6.2093 per dollar near midday, down 0.11 percent from Tuesday's close at 6.2024. In the morning, the currency traded in a wide range between 6.2079 and 6.2190.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the yuan midpoint at 6.1440, down 0.02 percent from the previous day's 6.1426 and weaker than some analysts' forecast.

"We saw client demand to buy dollars in the morning, some of which was from oil companies," said a trader at a Chinese bank in Shanghai.

"There are still a lot of uncertainties for yuan movement in the future, and the biggest uncertainty is from the central bank," the trader said.

The yuan has had a roller-coaster performance since late February when the central bank engineered a sharp fall of the currency to shake out hot money. Then, on Monday, the yuan had its biggest one-day gain in nearly 30 months.

Earlier this month, the PBOC doubled the yuan's daily trading range to enable it to rise or fall 2 percent from the daily mid-point rate, an important step towards making the "redback" finally fully convertible.

Following that move, intraday volatility greatly intensified to 300-400 pips in the past few trading days, compared to fewer than 100 pips most of last year.

"The yuan has become more volatile and you have to get used to it that it can rise or fall 200-300 pips within a day," said another trader in Shanghai.

A batch of disappointing economic data from China has also pressured the currency, as investors worry the world's second-largest economy may see the slowest growth in five years in the first quarter.

Unless China eases monetary policy and increases state spending, the probability of gross domestic product (GDP) growth dropping to below 7 percent in Q2 or Q3 is higher than 50 percent, Nomura analysts said in a report released on Wednesday.

China has set the yearly growth target of around 7.5 percent for 2014, though quite a few analysts doubt that level can be reached.

(Editing by Richard Borsuk)