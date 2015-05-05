A resident displays newly-issued one Chinese yuan souvenir coins outside a Bank of China branch in Neijiang, Sichuan province December 24, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

HONG KONG China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank set a weaker midpoint for the second day to reflect global dollar strength.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.118 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.1165.

The spot market opened at 6.2085 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.2081 at midday, 9 pips stronger than the previous close and 1.47 percent weaker than the midpoint. It traded within a narrow range between 6.2101 and 6.2077.

The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.06 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.212 per dollar.

Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.2745, or 2.49 percent weaker than the midpoint.

One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate, and now that the trading band has been widened to 2 percent in either direction, corporates are much warier of using the NDF to hedge given the basis risk inherent in them.

(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)