Bank of Japan Governor Gov Kuroda - No comment on FX levels
TOKYO Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Tuesday declined to comment on what the appropriate level for the yen is, saying foreign exchange policy is decided by the finance ministry.
HONG KONG China's yuan held steady against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central bank set a weaker midpoint for the second day to reflect global dollar strength.
The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.118 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.1165.
The spot market opened at 6.2085 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.2081 at midday, 9 pips stronger than the previous close and 1.47 percent weaker than the midpoint. It traded within a narrow range between 6.2101 and 6.2077.
The spot rate is allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.
The dollar was slightly firmer against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, advancing against the euro and sterling in thin trade with several key financial centres shut for holidays.
The offshore yuan was trading 0.06 percent weaker than the onshore spot at 6.212 per dollar.
Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.2745, or 2.49 percent weaker than the midpoint.
One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate, and now that the trading band has been widened to 2 percent in either direction, corporates are much warier of using the NDF to hedge given the basis risk inherent in them.
(Reporting by Michelle Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)
JOHANNESBURG South Africa's rand fell more than 2 percent on Monday to its weakest in almost three months after S&P Global Ratings cut the country's credit score to sub-investment grade with a negative outlook after last week's dismissal of the South African finance minister.
LONDON Sterling skidded on Monday after data showed British manufacturing lost momentum last month, the latest sign the economy may be running out of steam after its surprising resilience in the wake of last year's Brexit vote.