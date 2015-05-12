A clerk counts 100 Chinese yuan banknotes at a branch of China Merchants Bank in Hefei, Anhui province April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI China's yuan was flat against the dollar on Tuesday after the central bank kept the midpoint rate largely around the previous day's level.

Traders said a growing consensus that the Chinese currency was likely to remain stable in the near term may have also been a reason for the muted reaction to Beijing's latest easing steps.

China cut interest rates for the third time in six months on Sunday in a bid to lower companies' borrowing costs and stoke a sputtering economy that is headed for its worst year in a quarter of a century.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.1155 per dollar prior to market open, a minor 0.04 percent weaker than the previous fix at 6.1132.

The spot market opened at 6.2089 per dollar and was trading at 6.2093 at midday, unchanged from the previous close.

"I've seen no trades big enough to move the rate to either direction," said a trader at a European bank in Shanghai.

Traders expect the yuan would move in a narrow range between 6.20 and 6.22 in the short term.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.03 weaker than the onshore spot at 6.211 per dollar.

(Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)