100 Yuan notes are seen in this illustration picture in Beijing November 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI China's yuan firmed slightly on Wednesday after the central bank set a moderately stronger guidance rate in line with Beijing's recent pledge to keep its currency stable, traders said.

The People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.1123 per dollar prior to market open, 0.05 percent firmer than the previous 6.1155 fix.

The spot market opened at 6.2075 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.2065 at midday, 0.04 percent stronger than the previous close.

Officials including Premier Li Keqiang and PBOC Governor Zhou Xiaochuan have pledged to keep the yuan stable despite downward pressure exerted on the currency from China's slowing economy and broad dollar strength.

The official stance has traders betting on the yuan staying in a narrow range of 6.18 to 6.22 on the dollar in the near term.

The offshore yuan was trading 0.02 percent stronger from the onshore spot at 6.2055 per dollar.

(Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)