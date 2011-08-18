NEW YORK Foreign banks reduced issuance of U.S. commercial paper in the latest week as investors became more anxious about the European debt crisis, Federal Reserve data released on Thursday suggest.

Fears about another global financial crisis have compounded worries about a U.S. recession and wild swings in the stock market, causing investors to shy away from holding these short-term debt securities.

The total amount of commercial paper outstanding issued by foreign banks and financial companies fell by $6.7 billion (4.0 billion pounds) in the week ended August 17 to $193.3 billion.

Overseas banks in particular reduced their commercial paper outstanding by $4.1 billion to $116.2 billion in the latest week.

U.S. branches of foreign banks also pared their issuance of these short-dated IOUs, which help them raise cash to fund their dollar-denominated obligations.

Their commercial paper outstanding fell $5.3 billion in the latest week to $152.9 billion.

The drop in commercial paper issuance from foreign banks and their U.S. subsidiaries led to an overall decline in commercial paper supply.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market declined by $8.8 billion not adjusted for seasonal factors at $1.050 trillion in the week ended Aug 17.

On a seasonally adjusted basis, the amount of commercial paper outstanding fell by $22.6 billion to $1.147 trillion.

