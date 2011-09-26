An employee picks up a gold bar at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

SINGAPORE Gold and copper suffered their biggest slump since the 2008 financial crisis on Monday as another brutal sell-off hit commodities on nagging doubts whether Europe will be able to prevent its debt crisis from dragging down the global economy.

U.S. crude fell nearly $3 and silver lost as much as 16 percent with other base and precious metals nose-diving as investors scurried for ultimate safe havens such as cash and the dollar.

"People are just fearing the worst. We're in a freefall and there's no one wanting to step in and make a stand," said Citigroup analyst David Thurtell.

"There's nowhere to hide really, apart from cash."

Spot gold fell 5.8 percent to $1,561.69 an ounce by 8:13 a.m. British time, its steepest single-day loss since October 2008. Bullion, which just hit a record high of $1,920.30 on September 6, dropped to as low as $1,534.49 on Monday, its weakest since early July.

Spot silver dropped more than 16 percent to $26.04, a level not seen since November 2010. Platinum was down more than 6 percent and palladium fell 3.4 percent.

"Many have highlighted the risks of gold being in overbought territory, having gone up in a straight line in the past four years," said Song Seng Wun, a regional economist at CIMB Research in Singapore.

"With recessionary pressure piling up, flight to safety means flight to really safe investments, and those are the U.S. dollar and U.S. Treasuries."

European policymakers began working on new ways to stop fallout from Greece's near-bankruptcy from inflicting more damage on the world economy after stinging criticism for failing to stem the debt crisis.

After a weekend of being told by the United States, China and other countries that they must get more aggressive in their crisis response, European officials focused on ways to beef up their existing 440 billion-euro rescue fund.

"Until we get something more concrete, commodities will come under pressure as the risk of recession increases," said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst with CMC Markets in Sydney.

Brent futures fell $1.35 to $102.62 a barrel, after plunging 7.4 percent last week in their biggest such loss since May 6.

U.S. crude lost $1.57 to $78.28 a barrel, after rising more than a dollar earlier, but off a low of $77.11. It was down more than 9 percent last week.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange shed 7.6 percent to $6,800 a tonne, its sharpest fall since October 2008, before slightly trimming losses to 5.9 percent by late afternoon trading in Asia.

Other base metals in London were not spared by the sell-off, while Shanghai-traded copper and lead fell by their 7 percent daily limit.

(Additional reporting by Rujun Shen and Francis Kan;Editing by Clarence Fernandez)