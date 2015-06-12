NEW YORK Global corporate bond defaults are running at their fastest pace, year-to-date, since 2009, Standard & Poor's said in a study published on Friday.

Fifty companies have defaulted on their bonds, nearly double the rate of defaults during the same period a year ago. In 2014 there were 60 corporate defaults in total.

More than half of the 2015 defaults are in the United States, the study showed.

"We have clearly hit a fair amount of volatility in the market right now," Diane Vazza, head of global fixed income research at Standard & Poor's in New York, told Reuters.

The latest study showed 29 U.S. companies defaulted on their bonds, followed by 12 from emerging markets, seven in Europe and two from "other developed" nations.

S&P identified 164 companies across the globe that are at risk of default, referring to them as "weakest links."

Vazza said that while the number of weakest link candidates grows, it remains "about half of what it was in 2009."

"While we are nowhere near that, we are starting to see some of that same type of pattern build. It is really going to depend on what happens with the pace of growth in the economy and how much volatility there is around once we get into that rate rise cycle," Vazza said.

S&P expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to begin increasing its benchmark interest rate by September. The Fed holds its June monetary policy meeting next week. USFOMC=ECI

Weakest-link, or default, candidates are defined as those companies with a B-minus or lower credit rating, coupled with a negative outlook or being put on S&P's more short-term CreditWatch negative list.

"We consider that population of companies to be the most vulnerable when there is volatility or weakness in the market or liquidity concerns in the market," Vazza said.

The industries with the most weakest-link companies are the oil and gas sector, as well as financial institutions, each at about 15 percent of the 164 company total. Media and entertainment companies represent about 13 percent of those most vulnerable.

Still, Vazza points out that many companies have extended their maturities and refinanced amid recently favourable market conditions.

"So we don't have any big pressure on refinancing risk with frail, speculative grade or high yield companies until we start to get into the 2017/2019 time frame," she said.

(Reporting By Daniel Bases)