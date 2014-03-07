LONDON Investors have piled into the options market for protection against any future fall in shares in German companies seen vulnerable to tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

Data from the Eurex exchange's website showed a rise over the last month in the ratio between "put" options betting on a fall on Germany's DAX .GDAXI equity index, which hit a record high in January, and "call" options betting on a rise.

The put/call ratio on DAX options due to mature in March rose to 3.13 at the start of March from 1.47 in early February.

For options due to mature in April it increased over the last week to 1.60 from 1.35, highlighting a rise in demand for protection against a fall in the market next month.

Russian forces' effective seizure of Ukraine's Crimea region has unsettled global financial markets and impacted companies exposed to the region.

European Union leaders have warned the crisis could eventually lead to sanctions on Russia - a move that would strain business ties between the two. It could hamper Europe's economic recovery, which has been driven by Germany, given the EU's dependence upon Russia for a third of its gas.

"Demand for downside protection on the DAX has gone up as a result of the situation in Ukraine," said Delphine Leblond-Limpalaer, equity derivatives specialist at Societe Generale Corporate & Investment Banking.

She said the so-called skew on the DAX - a measure of demand for options - had risen over the last week more than for any other benchmark European equity index, reflecting the higher demand for DAX 'puts'.

WARNINGS FROM GERMAN FIRMS

The DAX rose 25.5 percent last year and hit a record high of 9,794.05 points in late January, but has since fallen some 2 percent, with worries over Ukraine and Russia weighing on the index this week.

Phoebus Theologites, chief investment officer at SteppenWolf Capital, backed taking out a "put spread" on the DAX with strike prices at 9,500 and 8,800 points and a September maturity, reflecting expectations in the market that the DAX could fall by as much 8 percent by September.

On Wednesday, German sportswear retailer Adidas (ADSGn.DE) warned that weakness in emerging markets currencies, notably the Russian rouble which has slumped on the back of the Ukraine problems, would hurt its 2014 results.

Other German companies with a major exposure to Ukraine and Russia include consumer goods group Henkel (HNKG_p.DE) and retailer Metro AG (MEOG.DE), whose shares fell this week due to uncertainty over its plans for a stock market listing of a stake in its Russian wholesale business.

"With the recent rally in stocks showing signs of fatigue, the Ukraine crisis could prove the trigger for a market correction," said Luca Paolini, chief strategist at Pictet Asset Management.

