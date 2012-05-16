BUCHAREST Central European emerging currencies extended losses on Wednesday with the Polish zloty and the Czech crown reaching multi-month lows, tracking the euro's falls on fresh concerns over whether Greece can stay in the single currency zone.

The euro hit a four-month low against the dollar and was likely to extend hefty losses sustained this month after Greece said it would hold new elections, with leftists poised to win a re-run.

By 0810 GMT, the Hungarian forint fell as low as 297.6 or more than 1 percent on the day..

The Polish zloty was down 0.6 percent to 4.382 per euro and the Czech crown fell 0.2 percent to 25.651. Both reached a fresh four-month lows while the Romanian leu was flat at 4.444 on fear of central bank intervention.

"The Polish zloty remains a hostage of unfavourable global trends and may weaken during this session as well. ...Today's auction of the new 5-year benchmark bond will be a test for the market in an adverse environment," Unicredit's Bank Pekao said.

Poland's state bank BGK sold euros on the spot market, two Warsaw-based currency dealers said, helping the Polish zloty recoup some ground from a new 4-month low.

The zloty, the region's most liquid currency has fallen 4.9 percent since the beginning of the month, underperforming other currencies in the region. The crown has lost 3.2 percent, while the forint shed 3.6 percent.

In the last 4 days the zloty posted its largest fall since September. Poland will offer PLN 2.0-3.5 billion in new benchmark 5-year bonds on Wednesday.

In Hungary, yields jumped about 20 basis points, but there was no panic selling, a fixed income trader said.

"Everything is about Greek jitters," said one trader in Bucharest. "We are seeing a sell-off on Romania's 2022 dollar bond ... and CDS are up 40 bps on the day to 435."

