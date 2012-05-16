BUCHAREST/BUDAPEST Central European emerging currencies rebounded from early multi-month lows by Wednesday afternoon as a narrowing of Poland's current account deficit helped the zloty and investors became more resigned to the risks of a Greek exit from the euro.

Earlier in the day the currencies tracked the euro, their reference unit, which fell to 4-month lows to the dollar, but rebounded after Germany and France said they would act together to keep troubled Greece in the euro zone.

Early in the session the zloty and the Czech crown hit 4-month lows against the euro, but by 1445 GMT the Polish unit firmed 0.4 percent from Tuesday to 4.337, while the crown was 0.6 percent stronger at 25.431.

The Romanian leu firmed 0.2 percent to 4.436. The forint, the region's most vulnerable unit due to Hungary's high debt load, halved its earlier loss of 0.5 percent and was bid at 294.20.

One Budapest-based dealer said the region's markets were over the first shock of fears that Greece could leave the euro zone, and the June 17 date of Greek elections announced on Wednesday was far enough ahead for investors to think over possible developments and consequences.

"The markets are consolidating a bit, the hectic state that we have seen cannot be maintained for a long time," the dealer said. "The first shock is over, investors can now digest the chances of Greece giving up the euro."

Pressure eased on the zloty, Central Europe's most liquid currency, after Poland said its current account deficit shrank to a much smaller-than-expected 228 million euros in March from February's 1.516 billion euros.

Analysts said it was a positive surprise that Polish exports were doing well, while imports were weak, but a slowdown in Western European markets may well take their toll on Polish exports later in the year.

Earlier in the day the zloty already got support from euro selling by Poland's state bank BGK on the spot market, Warsaw-based currency dealers said.

"In terms of firepower (to sell euros), we think the Polish ministry of finance still has some leeway, over 1 billion euros per month of EU transfers and 5.3 billion euros of deposits that they could run down," said Koon Chow, strategist at Barclays Capital.

Polish central bank policymaker Andrzej Kazmierczak told Reuters the bank, which bucked an emerging market trend last week by raising interest rates, plans to start work soon on adjusting the way it assesses its inflation target.

STOCKS REMAIN MIXED

The Polish and Czech stock exchanges fully recovered from early falls by late trade, but Budapest's main index shed 1.8 percent and Bucharest was weaker by 0.7 percent.

Hungarian government bond yields eased a few basis points from the day's peaks, but were still higher by 12-18 basis points from Tuesday, with 10-year bonds trading at around 8.40 percent.

"I think investors will just wait until tomorrow's bond auctions, and if the bonds are bought at the auction as usual, yields can go lower," one Budapest-based fixed income trader said. "People are sitting on their bonds and don't sell them just because yields have risen slightly (in the past week)."

Budapest reiterated on Wednesday it was interested in securing a new aid deal with the European Union and the International Monetary Fund as soon as possible, but a top government official said a deal could realistically only be expected in the early autumn.

(Writing by Radu Marinas; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)