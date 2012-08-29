WARSAW/BUDAPEST The zloty and forint hit one-month lows against the euro on Wednesday, with the Hungarian unit under pressure after its central bank cut interest rates on Tuesday, while the possible expiry of option deals at the end of the month hurt Polish currency.

Asset prices in the European Union's emerging markets were generally weaker due to concern that central banks in the U.S. and the European Central Bank will resist pressure to pump cheap money into markets in the coming months.

The zloty, the region's most liquid currency, fell 1.1 percent versus the euro to 4.158 by 1416 GMT, after weeks of gradual strengthening.

"Most likely it was an expiration of foreign exchange options, and this sharp move has additionally driven stop losses that pushed the zloty down," said Marcin Turkiewicz, chief FX dealer at BRE bank in Warsaw.

"I think if the world does not fall apart, the zloty should trim some of its losses and return to 4.1250-4.1300 in coming days."

The forint shed 1 percent against the euro. It was bid at 283.82, after rebounding from a support line at 284, but dealers did not rule out further losses.

Hungary's central bank cut rates by 25 basis points on Tuesday to 6.75 percent to help the contracting economy, its first cut for over two years, matching market expectations but contrasting with analysts' forecasts for no change.

Its seven-member board has been seen as deeply divided between four appointed since Prime Minister Viktor Orban came to power and three -- the governor and his two deputies -- who joined earlier.

"If investors come to the conclusion that there will be more cuts, the forint could weaken further," one Budapest-based currency dealer said.

Before Tuesday's central bank meeting, analysts projected a fall in the bank's base rate to 6.5 percent by the end of the year and 6 percent by end-2012, but some analysts do not rule out a much quicker pace of monetary easing.

SLOWDOWN

Economic slowdown in the euro zone has weighed on output in Central Europe as well. The Czech central bank cut its key rate by 25 basis points in June to a record low of 0.5 percent and the Polish bank may also consider easing in the coming months.

The euro zone debt crisis keeps the region's currencies vulnerable, while likely shaky credit talks with the International Monetary Fund can make the forint volatile.

Hungarian government bonds eased slightly. The yield on 3-year bonds rose 5 basis points to 6.75 percent.

The Czech crown shed 0.2 percent to the euro to 24.779.

Czech bond yields fell to record lows at an auction, but foreign investors hungry for yield probably stayed away as the yield on the 2021 bond fell to 2.136 percent from 2.316 percent seen in a July 13 sale.

"(Foreign) investors have probably started to turn to riskier assets," Komercni Banka trader Dalimil Vyskovsky said.

Romania's leu eased 0.4 percent to 4.468 and Serbia's dinar shed 0.3 percent to 117.92.

Stocks across the region mostly fell, only Bucharest's main index bucked the trend, rising some 0.1 percent.

The stocks of Austria's Raiffeisen Bank, a key lender in Central Europe, fell more than 5 percent after it said its profit more than halved in the second quarter.

(Reporting by Reuters bureaux; Writing by Dagmara Leszkowicz; Editing by Toby Chopra and Hugh Lawson)