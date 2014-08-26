BUDAPEST Central European assets moved sideways on Tuesday, pausing ahead of key Polish economic data and a rate-setting central bank meeting in Hungary.

Regional assets, mainly bonds, firmed on Monday, tracking other European markets, helped by expectations that the European Central Bank (ECB) may launch large-scale asset purchases.

Poland's government bond market remained in an upbeat mood on Tuesday, however, with the 10-year yield PL10YT=RR dropping 4 basis points to 3.04 percent.

The zloty EURPLN= firmed 0.07 percent against the euro, while Warsaw's main stock index .WIG was flat.

Investors will be watching Polish retail sales figures due at 09:00 AM BST, which could confirm that domestic demand remains sluggish and underpin expectations for a rate cut by Poland's central bank.

Hungary's central bank holds its monthly rate-setting meeting on Tuesday and all but one out of 16 analysts in a Reuters poll forecast it would keep its 2.1 percent base rate on hold for the first time after 24 successive cuts.

The bank announced last month that it finished its rate cuts, but its statement due at 1300 will be still watched as some analysts think the bank could lower its rates if international market sentiment buoys the forint.

************************* CURRENCIES *************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

bid close change in 2014

Czech crown EURCZK= 27.850 27.830 -0.07% -1.86%

Hungary forint EURHUF= 312.900 313.600 +0.22% -5.09%

Polish zloty EURPLN= 4.180 4.183 +0.07% -0.72%

Romanian leu EURRON= 4.398 4.396 -0.03% +1.42%

Croatian kuna EURHRK= 7.631 7.632 +0.01% -0.17%

Serbian dinar EURRSD= 117.700 117.720 +0.02% -2.72%

Note: daily change calculated from previous close at 1800 CET

**************************** STOCKS **************************

Latest Previous Daily Change

close change in 2014

Prague .PX 993.75 995.02 -0.12% +0.69%

Budapest .BUX 17857.99 17885.21 -0.15% -2.60%

Warsaw .WIG20 2450.55 2449.80 +0.03% +1.92%

Bucharest .BETI 7038.04 7042.40 -0.06% +8.65%

Ljubljana .SBITOP 823.59 827.78 -0.51% +28.49%

Zagreb .CRBEX 1852.40 1851.32 +0.06% +4.05%

Belgrade .BELEX15 0.00 625.00 +0.00% -100.0%

Sofia .SOFIX 550.09 550.63 -0.10% +11.95%

***************************** BONDS **************************

Yield Yield Spread Daily

(bid) change vs Bund change in

Czech Republic spread

2-year CZ2YT=RR 0.175 -0.011 +020bps -1bps

5-year CZ5YT=RR 0.497 -0.012 +031bps -1bps

10-year CZ10YT=RR 1.291 -0.001 +035bps +1bps

Hungary

3-year HU3YT=RR 3.270 +0.010 +329bps +1bps

5-year HU5YT=RR 3.580 +0.000 +339bps +0bps

10-year HU10YT=RR 4.570 +0.020 +363bps +4bps

Poland

2-year PL2YT=RR 2.236 -0.010 +226bps -1bps

5-year PL5YT=RR 2.555 -0.026 +237bps -2bps

10-year PL10YT=RR 3.054 -0.036 +212bps -2bps

******************* FORWARD RATE AGREEMENTS ******************

3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank

Czech Rep CZKFRAPRIBOR= 0.350 0.360 0.360 0.35

Hungary HUFFRABUBOR= 2.240 2.300 2.380 2.14

Poland PLNFRAWIBOR= 2.220 2.090 2.090 2.63

Note: FRA quotes are for ask prices

**************************************************************

(Reporting by Reuters buros; editing by David Clarke)