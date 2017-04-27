European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi arrives for a news conference at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt, Germany, April 27, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

LONDON The euro and euro zone market interest rates rose on Thursday after European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said downside risks to the bloc's economy had diminished and its recovery was becoming increasingly solid.

Reuters ECB Watch page, based on forward market interest rates showed a 60 percent chance of an interest rate rise in March of next year, slightly higher than when Draghi started speaking. <0#FEI:> ECBWATCH

German and Italian benchmark stock indexes .GDAXI .FTMIB hit session highs and euro zone bank stocks .SX7E rose off day's lows while the euro rose to a session high of $1.0930 from around $1.0890 beforehand.

