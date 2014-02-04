LONDON Emerging market stocks fell to five-month lows on Tuesday following a sharp fall in U.S. and Japanese equity markets, while the Russian rouble hit its lowest level in nearly five years against the dollar.

The S&P 500 index suffered its worst drop since June and Tokyo stocks fell more than 4 percent after disappointing manufacturing data cast doubt on the strength of the U.S. economy.

A corresponding fall in U.S. Treasury yields to a three-month low lifted emerging market currencies such as the Turkish lira and the South African rand and Hungarian forint off above their recent lows.

The benchmark emerging stocks index fell 1.2 percent to hit its lowest level since August.

"The sell-off was quite aggressive after the weak data from the U.S.," said William Jackson, an economist at Capital Economics in London.

"The bigger picture remains uncertain as there are big question marks over the outlook for countries such as Russia and Turkey. In Russia we think the economy is bumping into capacity constraints."

The rouble fell as low as 35.5 per dollar, bringing its year-to-date losses to around 7 percent, while local stocks fell more than 1 percent.

Monday's data showed Russia's manufacturing shrank in January at the fastest rate since June 2009. Oil-exporter Russia has been battling inflation and investors are now betting the central bank will raise interest rates in the next nine months.

There was some respite for other emerging currencies after recent steep losses.

The Turkish lira rose 1 percent to 2.26 per dollar, well above a record low of 2.39 set last week, while Istanbul stocks lost 1.3 percent.

South Africa's rand rose 1 percent to 11.11 per dollar, recovering from last week's five-year low, while the yields on the country's benchmark 2026 and 2015 government bonds both declined.

"Tactically the markets are starting to look oversold and a number of positives could come in and help. For instance no one should be worried about U.S. tightening policy this year," said John-Paul Smith, head of emerging equities at Deutsche Bank.

Romania's central bank will announce a rate decision later. Analysts predict the bank will cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 3.5 percent, although some are expecting no change given a recent sell-off in the leu.

"We are leaning towards an unchanged decision. Our argument is that the central bank will want to keep some ammunition until things calms down," SEB said in a note to clients.

"The leu has also been successfully supported by interventions and since two-thirds of private debt is in hard currency, it is very important to keep it that way."

Ukraine's hryvnia fell more than 1 percent to its lowest level in more than four years, bring its year-to-date losses to nearly 6 percent. That forced the central bank to intervene by selling dollars.

The currency remains under heavy pressure after over two months of anti-government protests. The central bank appears to have eased its tight grip over the hryvnia since mid-January, allowing it to tumble as much as 2.

Hungary's forint rose 1 percent to 310.26 per euro, thanks to a strong local manufacturing survey released on Monday.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Catherine Evans)