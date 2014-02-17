LONDON Ukraine's sovereign bonds rose across the board on Monday after opposition protesters ended a two-month occupation of Kiev's city hall, while emerging market stocks hit a 3-1/2-week high after upbeat Chinese lending data.

Ukrainian opposition protesters opened a road to limited traffic, meeting an amnesty offer aimed at easing a stand-off over President Viktor Yanukovich's rule. The authorities withdrew riot police from a flashpoint district of the capital.

Ukraine's dollar bonds maturing in 2014, 2020 and 2023 all rose around 1-2 points. But the country's hryvnia currency fell 0.8 percent on the day to 8.84 per dollar, in trading thinned by a market holiday in the United States.

Investors are braced for accumulated demand for foreign currency from Ukraine's importers to hit the market as the six-day ban from the central bank lifts on Monday.

"Activity is small today. Tomorrow, we are likely to see very large activity," said a Kiev-based trader. Another trader said: "(We) hope the central bank steps in tomorrow to prevent the potential weakening of the hryvnia."

Concerns are rising over the firepower of the central bank in supporting the hryvnia, given that it has spent about 8 percent of its reserves on currency intervention in January alone, leaving them at $18 billion (10 billion pounds), an eight-year low.

"The National bank of Ukraine is running out of foreign exchange reserves so it's inevitable for the currency to fall," said Neil Shearing, chief emerging market economist at Capital Economics.

"The question is whether we see managed devaluation, to about 10-11 to the dollar, or messy and disorderly adjustment. In times of crisis, the currency tends to overshoot."

He said either a resumption of the $15 billion (8 billion pounds) bailout from Russia - which Moscow froze - or a new financial rescue package from the European Union would improve the situation.

CHINA LIFTS MOOD

The benchmark MSCI emerging share index rose 0.8 percent. China's data suggested the world's second-largest economy may not be cooling as much as some fear, and helped send Shanghai shares to a two-month high.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would not disrupt its gradual pace of monetary stimulus withdrawal also helped stabilise sentiment.

"(Chinese data) was obviously strong which is good for near-term growth. More generally, the market has taken a more sanguine view of Fed tapering," Shearing said. "For now the market seems to have settled down."

In the week to February 12, investors withdrew almost $4.5 billion out of emerging bond and equity funds, with equity funds seeing their 16th straight week of outflows.

Since the start of the year, investors have pulled more than $21 billion from emerging equity funds tracked by EPFR, compared to $15.2 billion in the whole of 2013.

Emerging market currencies were broadly steady to higher after data showed Chinese banks made 1.32 trillion yuan (130 billion pounds) of new yuan loans in January, the most for four years.

The focus will be on monetary policy meetings in Hungary and Turkey, both due on Tuesday, dealers said.

Hungary's central bank is expected to cut interest rates again after pushing them to a record low of 2.85 percent, but some say it may switch to a more cautious tone or even halt cuts after a broad emerging market rout.

The forint was steady at 308.60 per euro.

The Turkish lira eased slightly to 2.18 per dollar ahead of the monetary policy meeting where the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold after aggressive hikes at an emergency meeting in January.

Ghana's cedi currency jumped 2 percent to 2.4850 per dollar having hit record lows earlier in the day.

(Additional reporting by Marcin Goettig in Kiev; Editing by Catherine Evans)