LONDON Hungarian bond yields plunged around 20 basis points on Thursday after a central bank move designed to encourage banks to buy local debt while Turkey's lira rose anticipating no rate cut at a central bank meeting.

Hungarian domestic bond yields dropped across the curve after the central bank said that from August 1 its two-week bills will be replaced with two-week deposits which will not be accessible to foreign players.

This, the bank said, should shift some 600 billion to 1 trillion forints (2.6 billion pounds) worth of funds from the two-week deposits into other assets, chiefly forint-denominated government debt.

"What this measure does is effectively close foreign investor access to this market and if foreigners want access to the forint they will have to move into bond markets and markets are pricing in this rotation of flows to the bond market," said Manik Narain, emerging markets strategist at UBS.

The forint however hit nine-day lows against the euro, and Narain said the forint was being "modestly punished" by the central bank move.

"From a currency perspective these won't necessarily be fresh flows, you are just switching your investment from one asset to another," he added.

China's yuan continued its recent weakening trend, hitting 16-month lows for a second day.

The MSCI emerging equities index edged up 0.15 percent, snapping a three-day streak of losses, though Russian stocks fell around half a percent.

U.S. President Barack Obama said on Thursday he was poised to impose new sanctions on Moscow if it does not act fast to end an armed stand-off in Ukraine, but there were tentative signs that pro-Russian separatists were ceding ground.

Ukrainian troops with five light armoured vehicles took control of a checkpoint north of Slaviansk on Thursday after pro-Russian separatists appeared to abandon the position, Reuters journalists said from the scene.

The Turkish lira rose 0.3 percent following a public holiday on Wednesday and pending a central bank decision, expected to produce no change in interest rates.

"An outright cut would invite quite significant currency weakness and I don't think they will take the risk at this point," said Narain.

Emerging sovereign debt spreads tightened by 3 basis points to 312 bps over U.S. Treasuries, close to their narrowest levels since May 2013.

Franklin Templeton's top bond fund manager Michael Hasenstab said the firm has been able to exploit market panic in emerging markets and investors' lack of differentiation between countries.

The firm maintained its hefty positioning in Ukrainian debt in its flagship Templeton Global Bond Fund in the first quarter.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)