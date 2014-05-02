RIO DEIRO Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index rallied over 2 percent on Friday as investors bet President Dilma Rousseff would lose more popular support in an upcoming election poll, increasing the chances of a more market-friendly government in 2015.

Data showing U.S. employers hired in April at the fastest pace in more than two years also supported equities gains in Brazil and other Latin American countries.

MSCI's benchmark stock index for Latin America rose 2 percent, led by a 2.7 percent gain in Brazil's Bovespa index, which was on track to close at its highest level since mid-November. Mexico's IPC stock index climbed 0.6 percent.

Boosting sentiment in Brazil was speculation President Dilma Rousseff would lose support in a Saturday election survey by the Sensus institute. Rousseff has long upset investors who blame her interventionist policies for the country's low growth rates.

"There are rumours that the survey will show strong growth for Aecio Neves," said Thiago Montenegro, a trader with Quantitas Asset Management in Brazil, referring to the presidential candidate from the opposition PSDB party, who trails Rousseff in opinion polls.

Shares of Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras jumped 4.7 percent on hopes of policy change. Under Rousseff, the company has suffered losses as it is forced to subsidize fuels in the domestic market.

Petrobras' share price was also boosted by data showing the company's oil and natural gas output rose in March as long-delayed offshore fields came on line.

In foreign exchange markets, most Latin American currencies posted gains because the strong U.S. jobs numbers, while supporting optimism about the U.S. economy, were not strong enough to raise fears about a faster-than-anticipated withdrawal of U.S. stimulus.

A too fast unwinding of U.S. stimulus could hurt dollar inflows to emerging market economies, potentially weakening Latin American currencies.

"The Fed is not going to accelerate that taper because of this strong (payrolls) print," Alberto Bernal, head of research at Bulltick Capital Markets in Miami. "In our view, the level of international liquidity will remain very ample in 2014."

