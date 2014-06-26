LONDON Emerging stocks rose on Thursday, boosted by gains in Chinese shares following strong initial public offerings, while the zloty hit a one-week high after Poland's prime minister won a confidence vote in parliament.

Chinese stocks rose 0.7 percent, helped by the central bank's move to allow more liquidity in the market and the debut of the first three listings in more than four months. [.SSEC]

Risky emerging assets also found support from weaker than expected first-quarter U.S. growth data released on Wednesday, suggesting U.S. interest rates will not rise any time soon, although economists are now revising up their forecasts for second quarter growth.

Easier monetary conditions across the developed world have fuelled demand for higher-yielding emerging market assets in recent months.

"The market is able to focus on ECB easing and the benign liquidity environment," said Manik Narain, emerging FX strategist at UBS.

"At the end of the day, you still have four major central banks in accommodative settings."

The MSCI emerging equities index rose 0.55 percent and is up 4.5 percent on the year.

The Polish zloty hit a one-week high against the euro after Prime Minister Donald Tusk won a confidence vote in parliament late on Wednesday amid a political crisis over leaked conversations between senior officials that embarrassed the government.

Polish stocks hit five-week lows, however, and Hungarian stocks fell 2 percent, also to five-week lows.

Shares in Hungarian oil and gas group MOL fell as much as 6 percent in early trade, with traders citing a press report of a Wednesday auction of up to 4.3 million MOL shares by unspecified investors.

Russian stocks fell 0.5 percent and Russian debt spreads widened 3 basis points to 224 bps over U.S. Treasuries.

Western powers warned Russia on Wednesday that they could impose new sanctions if Moscow did not do more to defuse the conflict in eastern Ukraine, where a ceasefire between Russian-speaking rebels and government forces appeared to be crumbling.

US Secretary of State John Kerry, after meeting with France's foreign minister, said on Thursday Russia should call on separatists in Ukraine to disarm within "the next hours".

The rand fell 0.5 percent as South Africa's NUMSA union, which represents metal workers and artisans, said it would start an indefinite strike.

Africa's most advanced economy is still reeling from a five-month strike in the platinum mining sector which ended this week.

(Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Toby Chopra)