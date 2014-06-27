RIO DE JANEIRO Brazilian stocks and currency dropped on Friday after the government unveiled a surprise primary budget deficit for May, further eroding the country's economic fundamentals, while Argentine bonds fell on fears of a debt default.

The Brazilian real erased early gains and slid 0.2 percent while the benchmark Bovespa index added to losses after Brazil's central government posted a primary budget deficit of 10.5 billion reais (2.80 billion pounds) for May, its widest-ever for that month.

The surprise shortfall suggested heightened government spending is likely to keep fuelling inflation despite a slowing economy, causing yields paid on long-dated interest-rate contracts to jump higher <0#2DIJ:>.

It also weighed on overall investor sentiment, driving the Bovespa index 0.8 percent lower.

"The deficit confirmed what markets already feared, that the country's fiscal situation is not good at all," said Marcos Pessoa, chief economist with Renascença brokerage in Sao Paulo.

Weighing the most on the Bovespa index were shares of banks Bradesco and Itaú Unibanco, which dropped 1.2 percent and 0.9 percent respectively. Both suffered with prospects that a slowing economy will increase bad loans.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro SA, or Petrobras, also weighed heavily on the Bovespa index as they dropped 0.9 percent.

Ratings agencies Fitch and Moody's expressed concern on Friday about a Brazilian government decision to sell billions of dollars worth of offshore oil rights to Petrobras, saying the move will weigh on the state-run oil company's cash flow and credit-worthiness.

ARGENTINA

Meanwhile, fears that Argentina may be forced into yet another default caused its global bonds due in 2033 to drop 0.63 point in price to bid 85.00 cents to the dollar.

A U.S. judge on Friday rebuked Argentina's decision to send payment to holders of its restructured debt without complying with his ruling that holdout bondholders who did not accept that debt restructuring should be paid at the same time.

The decision leaves Argentina running against time to find a negotiated solution with holdouts to avoid falling into a technical default after a grace period that ends on July 30.

"Though we expect a favourable outcome in the end, we suspect that the negotiations are likely to go to the wire – until the end of the 30 day grace period for the upcoming June 30 bond payment," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in a research note.

(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro, Priscila Jordão and Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)