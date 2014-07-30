RIO DE JANEIRO Latin American currencies and stocks sold off on Wednesday after stronger-than-forecast U.S. economic data suggested interest rates could soon go up in the world's largest economy, while Argentine markets rallied on bets that a last-minute deal would avoid a debt default.

The currencies of Brazil, Mexico, Chile and Colombia weakened between 0.6 percent and 1.1 percent after data showed the U.S. economy expanded at a 4.0 percent annual rate in the second quarter, way above the 3.0 percent estimated by economists.

The figure rekindled fears that U.S. policymakers may raise interest rates earlier rather than later next year, reducing the appeal of higher-yielding assets in emerging markets.

Those fears persisted after the Federal Reserve upgraded its assessment of the U.S. economy, even as policymakers reaffirmed that they are in no rush to raise borrowing costs.

"As the U.S. economic recovery takes shape, the market begins to prepare for a change in U.S. monetary policy," said Reginaldo Galhardo, manager at the currency desk of Treviso brokerage in São Paulo.

The Brazilian real briefly weakened past the mark of 2.25 per dollar after presidential candidate Aécio Neves, who is second in opinion polls, told an audience of industry leaders that Brazil needs a weaker currency to boost its competitiveness.

"The market appears to be, for now, taking his comments at face value," Kenneth Lam, Latin America strategist with Citi, said in a note to clients.

He noted, however, that the real should initially strengthen if Neves wins the elections as an opposition victory would "boost business confidence and expectations of improved (economic) fundamentals."

The real had not traded past the 2.25-per-dollar level since July 17, when the downing of a Malaysian civilian passenger aircraft in Ukraine increased global geopolitical fears. It later closed at 2.2422 per dollar, back to the narrow range of 2.20 to 2.25 per dollar it has been stuck during most of the past few months.

Latin American equities also slumped more than 1 percent according to MSCI's benchmark stock index for the region.

Despite the generalized selloff, Argentine markets soared following a report that a consortium of Argentine banks is set to offer to buy out the holdout investors' debt in a bid to avert a default.

By having banks satisfy the claims made by those investors who are suing Argentina in a U.S. court, the government may find a way around the so-called RUFO clause, or Rights Upon Future Offers, which forces Argentina to extend any sweetened offer to all creditors who took part in the country's debt restructurings of 2005 and 2010.

Argentina's global bond due in 2033 jumped 12 percent in price, while dollar-denominated Discount bonds soared 18 percent.

The Argentine peso gained nearly 4 percent in the parallel market, while the MerVal stock index jumped over 7 percent.

(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing by Grant McCool)