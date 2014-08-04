RIO DE JANEIRO Latin American stocks rose on Monday after Wall Street indexes firmed, although regional currencies traded flat to lower in a quiet session with no relevant data releases.

The Mexican IPC stock index led gains in the region, jumping 1.3 percent, as investors bet Latin America's No. 2 economy will benefit from a faster economic recovery in the United States, its main export market.

Optimism about the Mexican economy has been on the rise since a string of encouraging U.S. economic data, including last week's second-quarter GDP reading, pointed to a strong economic rebound in the world's largest economy.

In Brazil, the benchmark Bovespa index rose 0.9 percent, led by the retail sector. Shares of fashion retailer Cia Hering jumped more than 5 percent after Credit Suisse recommended short-term bets on the paper.

Shares of Lojas Marisa jumped 14 percent and Lojas Renner gained 3.5 percent, after weekly Veja magazine reported the fashion retailers were "in talks."

A spokesperson for Lojas Renner denied any talks while a representative for Lojas Marisa said the company would not comment on the report.

CURRENCIES WEAKEN

Latin American currencies mostly weakened, as the recent U.S. data fuelled concern that the Federal Reserve may raise borrowing costs earlier than expected next year, which could reduce the appeal of emerging market currencies and bonds.

The Mexican peso weakened 0.1 percent while the Colombian peso lost 0.4 percent.

The Brazilian real edged 0.1 percent higher, however, after the central bank on Friday increased the pace of rollover of currency swaps, derivatives designed to support the currency.

If the central bank keeps the new roll-over pace intact until the end of the month, it will be able to renew about 80 percent of the $10.1 billion worth of swaps maturing on Sept. 1. Last month, it renewed about 70 percent of the swaps that expired in the beginning of August.

