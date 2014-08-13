RIO DE JANEIRO Brazil's financial markets dropped on Wednesday as the death in a plane crash of presidential candidate Eduardo Campos, who was third in opinion polls, stoked uncertainty about the outcome of the country's October elections.

Brazil's benchmark Bovespa index ended 1.5 percent lower, after plunging more than 2 percent on news that Campos' private jet crashed in bad weather in the coastal city of Santos, just south of Sao Paulo.

The real lost as much as 0.5 percent after the news, but closed practically unchanged at 2.2782 per dollar.

The main question for investors is whether Campos' running mate, Marina Silva, considered by many analysts a stronger contender than her partner, will now run for president.

"That would make the election much more competitive," said Joao Augusto de Castro Neves, Latin America director for consultancy Eurasia Group. "It would make the election more difficult for Aecio Neves as both Neves and Silva have chances to go to a run-off vote."

Aecio Neves from the centrist PSDB party, who trails President Dilma Rousseff in opinion polls, is an investor favourite who has promised to implement market-friendly policies, if elected. Recent polls that showed him gaining on Rousseff ahead of the Oct. 3 election have helped support Brazilian financial markets.

Other experts such as Thiago Aragao, partner at Arko Advice consultancy, said Silva would take votes from Rousseff, increasing the chances of a second round in October but benefiting Neves.

Still, shares of state-run oil company Petróleo Brasileiro SA closed 5 percent lower, reflecting investor uncertainty about the political scenario.

Petrobras, as the company is known, has been rallying whenever Rousseff loses support in opinion polls on hopes that a new president would change a government policy that forces the company to sell fuels at a loss in the domestic market.

It is still not clear if Silva will head the ticket for Campos' PSB political party. The party has 10 days to make that decision, according to Brazilian electoral legislation.

Silva placed a strong third in the 2010 presidential election and enjoys robust support from young voters, making her a potential headache for both Neves and Rousseff.

"Silva may threaten Neves' second place because she is a more competitive candidate," said independent political analyst Andre Cesar in Brasilia. "For Rousseff, it's also not a good situation, as she may need to face a stronger contender."

(Additional reporting by Patrícia Duarte and Paula Arend Laier in São Paulo; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Gunna Dickson)