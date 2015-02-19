File photo of euro banknotes stacked in a pile at the GSA Austria (Money Service Austria) company's headquarters in Vienna July 22, 2013. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON The European Central Bank's landmark bond-buying scheme starting next month will not lead to any major weakening of the euro currency, Vice President of the European Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.

"Quantitative easing has already been a lot priced in by the market...so we don't expect any further dramatic changes in the exchange rate," Dombrovskis told a banking event in London.

Some analysts predict the euro could fall to parity or below the U.S. dollar in the coming year, prompted by the introduction of the ECB's money-printing QE programme in March and possible rate hikes in the United States.

The euro was down 0.1 percent against the dollar EUR= at $1.1391 on Thursday, having shed nearly 6 percent so far this year.

(Reporting by John Geddie and Huw Jones)