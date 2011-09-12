LONDON The cost of insuring Italian debt against default rose to a record high on Monday one day before a key bond sale, while Greek credit default swaps also hit historic highs on growing worries that the country may default.

Five-year Italian CDS hit a historic high of 505 bps, up 38 bps on the day, according to Markit. That means it costs 505,000 euros to insure against 10 million euros of exposure to Italian bonds.

Greek CDS also hit a historic high of 3,950 bps. Markit said there was little liquidity in the Greek CDS market with the contract being quoted at an up-front rate of 56.5 points.

Prices are quoted "up-front" when they reach extreme levels and require the buyer of protection to pay a single lump sum instead of running premiums.

This means that to take out 10 million euros of insurance against Greece, investors were being asked to pay 5.65 million euros at the start of the contract.

"That just shows you how distressed (Greek CDS) is," said Markit analyst Gavan Nolan.

Portuguese CDS also hit a record high at 1,200 bps, up 72 bps on the day.

(Reporting by London Bonds Team, editing by Nigel Stephenson)