Police release three men without charge in London Bridge attack probe
British police investigating the deadly attacks on London Bridge said they released three men without charge on Friday.
LONDON The euro could fall swiftly below parity with the dollar and France's borrowing costs soar to 2 percent more than their German equivalents if far-right leader Marine Le Pen won the French presidency in May, according to U.S. bank JPMorgan.
In a note to clients dated Friday but sent to media on Monday, analysts from the bank discussed various scenarios after a Le Pen victory in April and May.
"Euro and oil have decent downside on a Le Pen victory: euro could fall about 10 cents to about $0.98 over a few weeks and oil could decline by 5-10 percent," the note said.
"In the remote scenario of a Le Pen Presidency with supportive government and parliament, 10-year Bunds could approach 0 basis points and 10-year France-Germany (yield spread) 200 basis points."
(Reporting by John Geddie and Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
WASHINGTON President Donald Trump had personal liabilities of at least $315.6 million (246.74 million pounds) to German, U.S. and other lenders as of mid-2017, according to a federal financial disclosure form released late on Friday by the U.S. Office of Government Ethics.
BRUSSELS EU officials see the start of Brexit talks on Monday as a sign Theresa May is accepting their format for negotiations but they expect no quick deals and are wary the prime minister may try to break with Brussels protocol.