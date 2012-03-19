LONDON European stocks indexes were seen opening higher on Monday, building on the previous week's rally to levels not seen since the summer on more upbeat expectations about the health of the global economy and a slightly brighter corporate earnings outlook.

Financial spread betters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to each open up around 8 points, or approximately 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX .GDAXI was seen up 21 to 26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

"The Credit Agricole CIB Risk Aversion Barometer has moved into ‘risk loving' territory suggesting that risk assets will remain supported," the bank said in a note.

The Euro STOXX 50 blue chip index ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,608.30 points on Friday .STOXX50E, posting a weekly gain of 3.7 percent - its strongest showing in nearly two months.

In intra-day trade, it rose as high as 2,611.42 - its strongest since August - while the broader, pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 .FTEU3 has climbed to levels last seen in July last year.

The rally has nudged the indexes into overbought territory on the relative strength index, but technical analysts said there could still be scope for a move to new highs before a phase of consolidation or correction.

The gains were supported by a broad pick up in risk appetite, with the Euro STOXX 50 implied volatility index, seen as a crude barometer of investors' fear - falling to its lowest in five years on Friday .V2TX.

Investors expect equities to be the strongest performing asset class in the next three months, according to a Barclays' survey of nearly 700 institutional clients, which also showed a significant increase in confidence.

The respondents forecast that U.S. stock markets will outperform other regions, while on a sector basis, those with exposure to global growth - such as technology and industrials - will fare the best.

Monday's calendar was relatively light, with no European blue chips reporting results, nor any first-tier euro zone data.

MAJOR COMPANY NEWS:

TNT TNTE.AS

United Parcel Service (UPS) (UPS.N) has agreed to pay 5.2 billion euros ($6.7 billion) to buy Dutch rival TNT Express.

TOTAL (TOTF.PA)

Chinese authorities have not taken a new stake in France's Total, a source from the oil and gas company said on Sunday, denying a report in the online edition of The Wall Street Journal.

Separately, the French company's deal to buy a bigger stake in its $34 billion Ichthys liquefied natural gas project in Australia from partner Inpex Corp (1605.T) may be delayed and will only close before the year-end, its chief executive said.

RUSAL (0486.HK) (RUAL.PA)

The world's top aluminium maker, posted a 92 percent fall in yearly net profit, hit by a write-down in the value of its stake in miner Norilsk Nickel as it grapples with a damaging boardroom row between two Russian billionaires.

EADS EAD.PA

Airbus will need years to ovecome problems with wing cracks on its flagship A380 passenger jet, the executive vice president of programmes at Airbus told a German magazine.

UK BANKS

Britain's banks face more pressure on profits, partly because of increasing regulation costs, and many will have to cut more jobs, according to a study by accountancy firm KPMG. [ID:nL5E8EF6JK]

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)