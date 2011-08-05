LONDON Italian and Spanish bond markets, at the centre of the euro zone debt crisis, could face another damaging blow if the spiralling risk premium on the countries' debt makes it harder for banks to raise funds using the bonds as collateral.

Banks use government bonds as collateral to access cash in the repurchase (repo) market, in which a handful of clearing houses play a vital role, assuming lending risks to provide institutions with the cash.

However, the banks may be less willing to hold Italian and Spanish bonds if the clearing houses decide the increased credit risk markets attach to the debt warrants an additional margin call -- effectively a surcharge that makes funding using the bonds more expensive.

The risk premium on Italian and Spanish government bonds is approaching levels where LCH.Clearnet -- a key player in the clearing market -- slapped on an extra charge to clear Irish and then Portuguese government bonds. Yields subsequently rose further and both countries have since received bailouts.

"This is one of the trigger events - it is not a good signal to send to the bond market," said Laurence Boone, European economist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The interdependence between the already-fragile banking sector and febrile sovereign bond markets could push Spain and Italy closer to the point where they can no longer afford to fund themselves -- a nightmare scenario the currency bloc currently has no capacity to resolve.

"You have two triggers: the banking sector and fears the sovereign cannot fund itself. Raising the margin call is running the risk to accelerate the trigger from the banking sector," Boone said.

Italian bonds, the most abundant in the euro zone, are widely used as collateral in repo transactions. Data showed a daily average of 57 billion euro (49.4 billion pound) of repo trades were made using the MTS trading platform over the last three weeks -- although not all of these would go on to clear via a clearing house.

When Irish bond yields held at levels above 450 basis points over a triple-A benchmark yield late last year LCH.Clearnet raised the margin by 15 percent, spooking bond markets and propelling yields even higher. Ireland asked for a bailout within three weeks.

Italian and Spanish bond yields have surged close to the trigger levels as policymakers' efforts to tame the debt crisis have failed to convince investors the currency bloc can withstand pressure on its larger economies.

The yield spread above AAA-rated German Bunds on both countries' debt have peaked at around 420 basis points. In the Irish and Portuguese examples, spreads were above 500 bps over Bunds for just longer than a week before the clearing house made the margin call.

ECB ACTION TO TAME IMPACT

In response to the market turmoil, the European Central Bank has offered more support for the banking sector by giving increased access to an unlimited pot of long-term funding.

This should take some of the heat out of the impact a margin call would have on Italian and Spanish banks' ability to raise funds, analysts said.

"(A margin call) would significantly increase the cost of funding for those wanting to borrow against that collateral, mainly the domestic banking sectors," said ICAP analyst Chris Clark.

"But in the short term the impact would be mitigated by the sizeable liquidity buffers being provided to the banking sector by the ECB's unlimited tenders."

While that might prevent money markets from freezing, the further blow to investor sentiment could see even greater reluctance to hold Italian and Spanish debt.

Both countries still need to issue sizeable amounts of debt this year to fund their budget deficits. Reuters estimates show Italy still needs to raise around 100 billion euros from capital markets, and Spain a further 34 billion.

"It would be yet another negative to add to the recent wave of negative sentiment we've seen. Ultimately, anything that reduces the pool of buyers is certainly not a good thing in this market," said Brian Barry analyst at Evolution Securities.