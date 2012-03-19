LONDON European stocks indexes were seen opening higher on Monday, building on the previous week's rally to levels not seen since the summer on more upbeat expectations about the health of the global economy and a slightly brighter corporate earnings outlook.

Financial spread betters expected Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE and France's CAC-40 .FCHI to each open up around 8 points, or approximately 0.2 percent higher. Germany's DAX .GDAXI was seen up 21 to 26 points, or as much as 0.4 percent.

The Euro STOXX 50 bluechip index ended 0.6 percent higher at 2,608.30 points on Friday .STOXX50E, posting a weekly gain of 3.7 percent - its best showing in nearly two months.

In intra-day trade, it rose as high as 2,611.42 - its strongest since August - while the broader, pan-European FTSE Eurofirst 300 .FTEU3 has climbed to levels last seen in July last year.

(Reporting By Toni Vorobyova. Editing by Jane Merriman)