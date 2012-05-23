LONDON European shares fell on Wednesday, ending a two-day recovery rally, as fears resurfaced that Greece would have to leave the euro zone, and traders said money was likely to continue to flow out of equities and into bonds or cash in the near term.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 fell 2.2 percent, or 21.68 points, to 971.99 points, wiping out much of the gains made during the previous two days' rally that had followed losses of more than 5 percent last week.

The euro zone's blue chip Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index declined by 2.7 percent. Germany's DAX .GDAXI fell 2.3 percent, France's CAC-40 .FCHI fell 2.6 percent while Spain's IBEX .IBEX dropped 3.3 percent.

Traders cited a Reuters report that euro zone countries would have to prepare contingency plans for the eventuality of Greece leaving the euro zone as a reason for the decline.

Greece denied this was the case, but Belgium said contingency planning for a Greek exit was taking place.

"There was no reason for the market to have gone up on Monday and Tuesday. Contagion worries are creeping across the board again and people will be selling the market down unless authorities do something to end the uncertainty," said JN Financial senior trader Adrian Redmond.

EU SUMMIT HOPES FADE

Greece holds fresh elections next month after voters rejected austerity measures imposed on it by the EU and IMF, and leaders at an EU summit were debating how best to handle the situation.

However, signs of conflicts among Europe's leaders over how to tackle the Greek crisis further dented investor sentiment towards European assets, with the euro currency sliding to a near two-year low against the dollar.

"Investors will realise that yet another summit was a colossal waste of time," said SICA Wealth Management president Jeff Sica in a note, advising clients to sell into any market rally and to short-sell the euro currency.

The aversion towards European equities was further highlighted by the fact that Germany sold 4.56 billion euros of bonds on Wednesday even though these bonds were carrying a zero percent coupon.

Investors also bought into the Euro STOXX Volatility index .V2TX. This tends to rise on growing signs of economic uncertainty, and it closed up 9.5 percent on Wednesday.

"The only asset classes that offer protection right now are long bunds, Treasuries, cash or long volatility options," said ClairInvest fund manager Ion-Marc Valahu.

However, Janus Capital fund manager Wahid Chammas said the recent sharp sell-off meant many stocks in European markets outside of the troubled southern European region were now attractively priced for investors to snap them up.

Chammas, whose firm manages $164 billion of assets, said his favoured stocks included UK insurer Prudential (PRU.L), French drinks group Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) and Dutch chip equipment maker ASML (ASML.AS), arguing that their global revenue streams would protect them from the euro zone debt crisis.

"I find people to be overly bearish on all of Europe right now, and not differentiating enough. There are some unbelievable bargains in Europe right now," said Chammas, who co-manages Janus' European Equity fund.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Ron Askew)