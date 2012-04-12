LONDON European shares fell further on Thursday and German Bund futures pared losses after new U.S. claims for unemployment benefits rose last week to their highest level since January, which could raise concern the labour market recovery is stalling.

At 1237 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 of top European shares was down or 0.2 percent at 1,032.09 points.

German Bund futures pared losses to stand at 139.74, down 8 ticks on the day versus around 139.62 before the release of the data.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 13,000 to a seasonally adjusted 380,000. The prior week's figure was revised up to 367,000 from the previously reported 357,000.

(Reporting by Tricia Wright)